Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,151,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,310. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

