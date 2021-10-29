First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of FMBH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.08. 16,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. Research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

