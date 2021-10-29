AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Plans $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend by 31.0% over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. 211,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,183. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

