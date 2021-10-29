Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Leidos has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.98. 700,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,697. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.28 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.