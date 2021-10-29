Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. 35,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,180. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $631.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,549. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

