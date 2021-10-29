Sociall (SCL) Price Tops $0.0119 on Exchanges

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Sociall has a market cap of $198,589.23 and approximately $5.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sociall has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00226420 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00098513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall is a coin. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

