-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Landec posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

LNDC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 60,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.88.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

