NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.770-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

NEE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.33. 7,788,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.