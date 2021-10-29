MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $64.54 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00226420 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00098513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,572,124,703 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

