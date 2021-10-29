$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. Xylem posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $130.59. The company had a trading volume of 703,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.72. Xylem has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.