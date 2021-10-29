Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

SBUX stock traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. 27,391,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,722. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

