Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the September 30th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,557,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASTI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,499,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,141,828. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

