Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Declines By 67.1%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the September 30th total of 363,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ameriwest Lithium stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.79. 592,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.72. Ameriwest Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.53 and a fifty-two week high of 1.00.

