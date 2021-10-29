BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

BW Offshore stock remained flat at $$3.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. BW Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

About BW Offshore

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

