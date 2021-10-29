Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.77

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Tokuyama Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

