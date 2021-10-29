AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.10

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 115808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

