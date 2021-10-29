Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. 128,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,681. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

