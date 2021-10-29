Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

NYSE:RS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.16. 421,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,396. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $107.36 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.29. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

