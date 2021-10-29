Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 81.9% in October

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVZMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.74. 9,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

