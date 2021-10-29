PolkaWar (PWAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $2.32 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00070935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00095846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,410.69 or 1.00237085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.44 or 0.07016104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021866 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,843,448 coins and its circulating supply is 17,593,448 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PWARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.