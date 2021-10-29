Zap Price Tops $0.0368 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Zap has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and $190,118.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00233463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00098412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

