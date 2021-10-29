Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report sales of $3.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,110.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $11.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 million to $15.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.14 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,952. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

