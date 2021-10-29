Zacks: Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. APA reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Truist increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.15%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

