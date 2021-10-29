Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $125.25. The stock had a trading volume of 806,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,991. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

