Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRXGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of DRXGF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

