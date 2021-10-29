Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.96. 607,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,511. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

