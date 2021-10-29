Short Interest in Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Increases By 108.4%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of Shawcor stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. 2,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.