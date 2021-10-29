Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Increases By 102.3%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the September 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of GULTU stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 145,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,062. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

