Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of ALIM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 11,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,937. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.25.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
