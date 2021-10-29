Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of ALIM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 11,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,937. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

