Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,365,750 shares of company stock worth $136,867,200. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,433,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. 961,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,226. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

