$410.69 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post sales of $410.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.59 million and the lowest is $407.10 million. Atlas posted sales of $386.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 363,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.