Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.73 ($29.09).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA GYC traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €22.70 ($26.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,511 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.64. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.