Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

