Lunyr Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $344,698.01 and $122.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00233463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00098412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

