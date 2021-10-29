Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,411.91 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,332.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,303.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

