Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Down 84.8% in October

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 22,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,066. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

