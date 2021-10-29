Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $93.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 18884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.82.

The firm has a market cap of $907.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Chase alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $101,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $332,550. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chase by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chase by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chase by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.