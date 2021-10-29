PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PXHI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.93. 3,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. PhoneX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.
