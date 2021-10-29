Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $107.98 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,484 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $107,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $475.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

