VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $11.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.56. 37,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.83. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VeriSign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of VeriSign worth $87,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

