Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00040715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00104322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.00432248 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00044620 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSPECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.