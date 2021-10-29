PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:PSB traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,450. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $110.67 and a 12-month high of $181.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
