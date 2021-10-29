PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,450. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $110.67 and a 12-month high of $181.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PS Business Parks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of PS Business Parks worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

