Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

MAA stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.21. 638,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $113.45 and a 1 year high of $207.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.33.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

