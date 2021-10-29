Kryll (KRL) Price Reaches $1.36 on Top Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Kryll has a market cap of $50.55 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00230293 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00098494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,233,693 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

