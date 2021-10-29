Brokerages Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. AlphaValue downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 286,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,652. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

