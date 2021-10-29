Brokerages Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. AlphaValue downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 286,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,652. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
