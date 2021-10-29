Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,052. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $132.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.92.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

