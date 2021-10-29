Insider Buying: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Major Shareholder Acquires 116,945 Shares of Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BECN stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 175,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,559. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 486,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares during the period.
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.