Insider Buying: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Major Shareholder Acquires 116,945 Shares of Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BECN stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 175,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,559. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 486,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.