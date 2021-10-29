Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Rises By 114.5%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,500 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the September 30th total of 655,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.9 days.

SAPIF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987. Saputo has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAPIF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

