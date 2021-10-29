Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,334,655.78 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,185,700.32.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.85. 484,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,928. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

