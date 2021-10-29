Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $505,547.70 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80.

PGNY traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $61.43. 587,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,768. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 126.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 136.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.